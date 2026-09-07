Leagues Cup: Toluca claims the title after defeating Monterrey

Published by Israel Duro 7 de septiembre, 2026

The Leagues Cup has a new champion, and it speaks Spanish. Toluca confirmed its status as the dominant force in Mexican soccer by winning the trophy, marking its sixth title since Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed took the reins of the team. In a hard-fought match, the "Diablos Rojos" defeated Monterrey, coached by fellow Argentine Matías Almeyda, 2-0.

With this title, "El Turco" Mohamed cemented his status as the most successful coach in Toluca's history, a club he has led since 2025. "I want to win as much as possible. We can't rest on our laurels; we have to keep competing. I'm very happy and fully committed to having a great tournament in Mexico and in the Intercontinental Cup," said Mohamed, who won his eleventh trophy with Mexican teams.

In addition, the "Diablos Rojos" brought the Leagues Cup back to Liga MX after three consecutive editions won by MLS clubs. It was also an edition in which Mexican teams monopolized the final phase, with not a single U.S. team among the top four.

Toluca capitalized on its first opportunity, and from that moment on displayed the solidity and skill needed to neutralize Almeyda's Rayados' offensive arsenal. With the exception of Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and a back four, Monterrey fielded an attacking midfield with five players and Belgian Hugo Cuypers as the lone striker.

"You win soccer games by scoring goals"

"The match was played very well, just as a final should be. They struck at just the right moment, then we got into the game, took the initiative, took risks, and soccer is won by scoring goals," said Almeyda, who coached his first final in less than 100 days with the Rayados.

For the Diablos, Uruguayan Federico Viñas and Alexis Vega were instrumental in securing the 1-0 lead in the 4th minute. After just one month with the Scarlet club, Viñas has made a name for himself by filling in for the injured Portuguese player Paulinho; he scored two goals in the first phase of this Leagues Cup and, in the semifinals against León, scored the goal that secured their spot in the final.

In this final, the Uruguayan set up the play for the first goal and nearly scored it himself with a shot that hit the base of the post. Vega finished the job Viñas started by capitalizing on the rebound with a point-blank finish.

Alexis Vega, Leagues Cup MVP

Ten years after his debut with Toluca, the Mexican winger is a scarlet icon who has been part of every title won by Mohamed. Following the victory in the final, Vega, 28, was named the Leagues Cup's Most Valuable Player.

With their attacking stars, the Rayados posed an early threat: a header by Cuypers and a shot from inside the box by Argentine Lucas Ocampos. In fact, Monterrey could have gone into halftime with at least a tie, had it not been for goalkeeper Hugo González, who made a spectacular save by tipping a header by Ricardo Chávez over the crossbar.

"Manos guangas" rematch against his former team

For goalkeeper González, the final against Monterrey felt like a rematch because his career included two difficult stints with the Rayados. Monterrey fans called him "Manos guangas."

In the second half, Monterrey looked powerful, and Toluca was showing signs of fatigue. In less than 10 minutes, "El Turco" made four substitutions to shore up a lineup that was already falling apart.

Sixth title for "El Turco" Mohamed with Toluca

Already running wild on the attack, Almeyda's Rayados were caught off guard by an offensive surge in the 70th minute. Viñas came close to scoring with a cross-goal shot that was deflected by Sabandija Andrada, but Helinho was in the right place to make it 2-0. Monterrey ran out of ideas, and Toluca managed to weather the offensive storm.

This Leagues Cup marks the sixth title for the scarlet dynasty led by Turco Mohamed, which includes two Liga MX titles, one Campeón de Campeones, one Campeones Cup, and one CONCACAF Champions Cup. For the remainder of the year, Mohamed and Toluca will have the opportunity to add two more trophies: the 2026 Apertura in Mexico and the Intercontinental Cup.