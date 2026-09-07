"Just completed and MAGNIFICENT!": Trump unveils his new helipad at the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump announced this Sunday that the renovation of the White House helipad is complete, following several weeks of construction and modifications he requested. "Dwight Eisenhower didn't need a Helipad at the White House for those little Choppers, but America needs one now — Just completed, and MAGNIFICENT!" Trump wrote on his official Truth Social account alongside a photo showing the former president preparing to depart from the White House lawn aboard a helicopter.

According to reports from various media outlets, the new helipad is intended for Marine One and measures 100 feet in length. It is being constructed with four-inch-thick granite quarried in California and bears the presidential seal. Although Trump has commented on several occasions that the helipad requires numerous modifications, the final cost of these changes is not yet entirely clear. Despite this, the project's total cost is publicly known to be $6 million, and Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been responsible for covering all expenses.

In late August, Trump explained to several journalists the reason he decided to build this helipad on the White House grounds. "Now, with the helipad, we won't have any problems with the lawn," Trump noted. Until now, helicopters, including Marine One, landed on the lawn, sometimes causing scorch marks and damage.

The president also signed the back of an eagle-head-shaped stone that will be embedded in the helipad. This helipad is one of the projects included in the White House renovation, which also includes a ballroom, an underground bunker, and a runway for drone takeoffs and landings.