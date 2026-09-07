Trump proposes renaming New Mexico "New America" as part of his push to change place names
The proposal, posted on Truth Social and shared by the White House along with an image in which "Mexico" is crossed out and replaced with "America," was immediately rejected by the state's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.
President Donald Trump once again brought his push to change geographic names to the forefront of the debate by suggesting on Sunday that the state of New Mexico could be renamed "New America."
The proposal, posted on Truth Social and shared by the White House with an image in which "Mexico" is crossed out and replaced with "America," was immediately rejected by the state's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.
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"Much more prestigious and beautiful"
"Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA," Trump wrote on his platform. "So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!," he added, in a message that some U.S. media outlets described as originating from an internet joke.
Lujan Grisham was unequivocal: the name "isn't up for debate -- it's been ours since before the United States existed," she told Fox News. For the governor, the proposal seeks to "distract Americans" from issues such as skyrocketing gas prices.
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Trump's obsession with renaming places
This isn't an isolated whim. On his first day back in the White House, he renamed the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America," a change that Mexico rejected. A few days ago, he signed an order to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America," amid the trade war with Canada; Ottawa also objected.
Tech giant Google has updated its maps to show Lake Ontario as "Lake America" to U.S. users, after President Donald Trump announced the renaming of the body of water.