Political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos taken into ICE custody after being intercepted in Louisiana

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 28 de agosto, 2026

British-born activist and political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to official agency databases and an exclusive report by the website TMZ.

The British citizen's detention occurred in Louisiana, where he was intercepted by federal agents at a local airport. So far, authorities have not provided specific details regarding the reasons behind his apprehension or his current visa status.

Presence in Louisiana and ties to Ye's circle

Yiannopoulos's arrival in the New Orleans area coincided with preparations for a massive concert by rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West at the Caesars Superdome. For years, the activist maintained a close professional and political relationship with the artist.

Yiannopoulos served as the singer's team leader for nearly two years and acted as director of political operations for his YE24 presidential campaign, before parting ways professionally in 2024.

Previous support for strict immigration control measures

Yiannopoulos's arrest is noteworthy due to the stance the commentator himself has publicly maintained in favor of strict enforcement of immigration laws and the strengthening of ICE's powers.

Through his social media accounts, the British national has in the past expressed strong support for border and domestic enforcement operations.

"California needs ICE checkpoints at the entrances to supermarkets, gas stations, shopping malls, intersections, and government buildings, with immediate deportation for anyone who cannot prove they are legally in the U.S.," Yiannopoulos wrote in June 2025.

Months later, in September of that same year, he expressed his support for law enforcement efforts by calling for "total legal immunity for ICE agents while on duty."

The Department of Homeland Security and immigration authorities have not yet issued a formal statement clarifying the British citizen's legal status within the detention facility where he is being held.

This is a developing story.