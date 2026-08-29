Woman who allegedly vandalized World War II Memorial could face up to 20 years in prison

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de agosto, 2026

A woman from Kentucky was formally indicted by a federal grand jury for vandalizing the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The defendant is Melissa Farris, 41, who could face up to 20 years in prison on the two charges.

The incident took place on Aug. 13, when, according to the indictment, a witness alerted authorities to a woman who was spray-painting the monument. When a park ranger arrived, he found foam in one of the fountains and observed several people watching a woman who was recording herself on video. Authorities found orange, green and pink paint on various parts of the memorial and on the ground, as well as a painted sign on a nearby trash can.

A witness photographed the woman during the vandalism, and an officer identified her as Melissa Farris, who had been arrested three days earlier for illegally camping on a nearby federal property. Investigators later reviewed her social media accounts and found videos from the day of the incident. In one of them, according to the indictment, Farris admitted to vandalizing the memorial.

Farris voluntarily surrendered on Aug. 14 at a federal court in Alexandria, Va. After appearing before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 17, she was released on her own recognizance and was subject to supervision and travel restrictions. In addition, she was prohibited from entering Washington, D.C., and from approaching the monument.

On Aug. 28, a federal grand jury indicted her on two charges: destruction of a veterans' memorial and destruction of government property. Authorities claim she caused more than $1,000 in damage.

"The World War II Memorial stands as a lasting tribute to the courage of 16 million Americans who served during World War II and the ultimate sacrifice of the 405,399 who gave their lives defending our nation and the freedoms we hold dear. Defacing it is an affront to their service and sacrifice," said Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

"We will use every tool available under federal law to ensure this conduct is met with justice," the official added.