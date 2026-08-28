Tennessee’s grand tribute to Dolly Parton: State seeks to name Nashville Airport after her

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de agosto, 2026

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced an agreement to rename Nashville International Airport (BNA) in honor of Dolly Parton. The Republican governor announced the news just days after the legendary country artist's passing and noted that it would be "a lasting tribute to her indelible legacy" for "the generations of people she inspired throughout Tennessee and around the world."

On Friday afternoon, Lee confirmed that he had contacted Parton's team to propose the idea. According to the governor, her representatives appreciated the initiative and were open to continuing discussions about the potential tribute.

In a statement, the governor defended the potential name change, arguing that it would be an appropriate way to recognize Parton's legacy and her connection to Tennessee—especially at an airport that serves as one of the main gateways to the state and to Nashville, the so-called "Music City."

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), the agency responsible for managing BNA. The authority plans to address both the governor's initiative and its own rules regarding the airport's naming during a meeting on Sept. 17.

"Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state. From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her," said Governor Lee.

"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness," he added.

Parton passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, following a brief battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by her team, who noted that the singer passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Parton left behind a career spanning nearly seven decades as a singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, with hits such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."