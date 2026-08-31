Grand Canyon: At least one dead and 15 missing due to flash floods

Published by Israel Duro 31 de agosto, 2026

At least one person died and about 15 remain missing following a flash flood in the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River (Arizona), one of the most visited tourist destinations in the United States, according to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS).

The flash flood affected the areas of Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

The body of a 46-year-old man was found Sunday afternoon near Crystal Rapids, on the banks of the Colorado River in northern Arizona, according to the NPS. Videos recorded by hikers showed a violent torrent of muddy water surging along trails and under footbridges, while logs and other debris were swept away by swollen rivers amid a thunderous roar.

62 people evacuated so far, but more are expected

The National Park Service said it is working with Arizona authorities to evacuate those affected and locate the missing. As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated, and further evacuations were expected.

Authorities also revised downward the number of missing persons, now estimated at about 15 people compared to the more than 20 initially reported, according to AFP.

Water use restrictions

The flooding damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, a key water supply infrastructure for Grand Canyon National Park, the NPS reported, announcing water use restrictions in the park's most visited area and a ban on wood and charcoal fires.

According to the park's website, the 20-kilometer-long pipeline carries water from Roaring Springs on the north rim of the canyon to the south rim and is essential for both drinking water supply and firefighting efforts.

Lodging facilities closed since Monday

The flooding also caused "significant damage to infrastructure," destroying pedestrian bridges and preventing hikers from crossing Bright Angel Creek, the agency added.

Lodgings within the affected area will remain closed starting Monday. "These measures are crucial to ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources," the National Park Service said.

Fears of new thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

The flash flood began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday and was caused by rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau, according to the NPS.

Authorities warned that additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could occur, posing a further risk of flash floods, debris flows, rockfalls, and changes in trail and stream conditions.

Flash floods are common in northern Arizona because the region's arid, sparsely vegetated terrain has a limited capacity to absorb rainwater, according to the park, which recommends exercising extreme caution between July and mid-September.