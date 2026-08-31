Two separate mass shootings in New Jersey and Chicago leave 3 dead and 23 injured: Both occurred less than 15 minutes apart

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de agosto, 2026

Two mass shootings occurred just 15 minutes apart, one in Trenton, New Jersey, and another in Chicago, leaving three dead and 23 injured early Sunday morning. So far, no arrests have been reported in either case, as local authorities work to piece together what happened.

The first incident took place in Trenton, near 194 Locust Street, around 12:25 a.m. (local time), after neighbors reported multiple gunshots. The city's mayor, W. Reed Gusciora, confirmed that first responders found 11 people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died at the scene, while the other nine were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center; their conditions have not been disclosed. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased.

Gusciora provided a detail about one of the victims: he was a man who, after being released from prison, had worked hard to rebuild his life and had recently been recognized for his commitment to that reintegration process. The governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, also spoke out about the attack, saying on social media that her attorney general is in direct contact with the teams on the ground, and that she sent her condolences to the affected families and the Trenton community.

Minutes before that shooting, and hundreds of miles away, the Chicago police responded to another shooting on the city's South Side. According to authorities, officers were attempting to disperse a large crowd when, around 11:37 p.m. on Saturday (also local time), armed men opened fire on the crowd. Fifteen people were injured: a 35-year-old man died after being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while 14 others, ranging in age from 21 to 47, sustained injuries of varying severity.

This attack became the deadliest shooting recorded in Chicago so far this year, surpassing an incident in June, when a drive-by shooting left 14 people injured in another neighborhood on the city's South Side. Police have not disclosed the reason for Saturday's gathering nor provided a description of the perpetrators. Cook County Crime Stoppers is already offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrators' arrest.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the attack and reiterated his commitment to curbing the illegal flow of guns into the city. As he explained, his administration will continue to invest in violence prevention programs and victim assistance, including mental health support, while both incidents of gun violence that occurred that same night are under investigation. Johnson has faced heavy criticism from political opponents and critics for his "soft" approach to crime.