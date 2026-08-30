Trump will file a complaint against anchor Kristen Welker with the FCC for 'deliberate inaccuracy' regarding his endorsements

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will file a complaint against NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to a report by Fox News Digital.

The president is demanding that the regulatory agency consider sanctions due to what he described as a "deliberate inaccuracy" in reporting on the effectiveness of his political endorsements in the Republican primaries.

The controversy was sparked during a live broadcast on NBC4 Washington, where Welker said Trump had endorsed a list of candidates in the primaries with "some mixed results," though she also mentioned Darline Graham's recent victory in South Carolina.

The numbers behind political endorsements vs. the media narrative

In a post on Truth Social, Trump categorically denied the journalist's characterization, highlighting the overwhelming success of the candidates backed by his movement at the polls.

"Kristen Welker, the unpopular 'host' of the once-great Meet the Press—now considered Meet the Fake Press—just claimed that Donald Trump has 'mixed results' in his endorsements of candidates, when the recent victories of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate and 98% for the House of Representatives, both recently and over the long term," Trump wrote.

The president also questioned the use of public airwaves by traditional networks to broadcast inaccurate information: "How can anyone be allowed to say this while working on public airwaves granted for free? The results are attached. Due to this deliberate inaccuracy, they will be reported to the FCC for reprimand or punishment."

Independent metrics support the strength of the endorsements. According to the Fox News primary tracker, the candidates the president endorsed won all 24 Republican Senate primaries in which he was involved and 214 of 218 House of Representatives races, achieving a 100% success rate in Senate races and a 98% success rate in House races. In the gubernatorial races, 16 of the 21 candidates he endorsed were victorious.

NBC's response and the federal regulator's role

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, an NBC News spokesperson defended the reporter, stating: "Kristen is one of the best in the business, and we stand behind her." For their part, analysts from rival networks criticized the president's request, calling it an attempt to pressure the media.

Trump concluded his message by directly appealing to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to investigate the network's conduct. "The press is a disgrace to our nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr and the fine people of his Commission take this threat to our country very seriously," he said.

Although the FCC does not grant licenses to national networks such as NBC, but rather to individual stations, Carr has warned on previous occasions that the deliberate distortion of news may be a factor to consider in the renewal of broadcast licenses in the public spectrum.