Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Meta agrees to pay $16.7 billion to several states in case concerning kids' social media addiction

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram also agreed to make significant changes, including restrictions on young people's access to its products, according to a document released Wednesday that must be approved by a federal judge in Oakland, Calif.

Facebook and Instagram, subsidiaries of Meta Platforms. File photo

Facebook and Instagram, subsidiaries of Meta Platforms. File photoNurPhoto via AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Topics:

Meta has reached a historic settlement with several U.S. states, to which it will pay $16.7 billion to settle a lawsuit in which it is accused of fostering social media addiction among kids.

The tech giant, which owns Facebook and Instagram, also agreed to make significant changes to restrict young people's access to its products, according to a document released Wednesday that must be approved by a federal judge in Oakland, Calif.

"Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms -- and will do it within months," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

He called the outcome "real change, real transparency, and real enforceable protections for children."

Meta has therefore committed to preventing children and teenagers from using its apps at night and imposing a limit of two cumulative hours of daily use.

Meta was accused of deliberately designing its platforms to attract young users, misleading the public about the risks and illegally collecting data from children under the age of 13.

With more than 3 billion users worldwide, Meta faced allegations from a coalition of 29 states claiming it violated federal and state laws.

If Meta lost the case, it faced penalties of approximately $200 billion.

The lawsuit was filed in a court in Oakland, a city neighboring San Francisco.

Similar cases

The announcement comes a week after the start of this high-profile trial, which joins two similar cases in which Meta has already been found liable, one in Santa Fe, N.M., and the other Los Angeles.

Numerous lawsuits are still pending in the United States, filed by young users who accuse Meta of causing social media addiction and exacerbating psychological and behavioral disorders.

LATEST

RECOMMENDATION

tracking