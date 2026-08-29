The Trump administration and the Venezuelan regime have struck an unprecedented oil deal: The US will have majority control over more than 65 billion barrels

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de agosto, 2026

What was speculative has finally been confirmed. President Donald Trump announced this Friday via his Truth Social account that his administration reached a massive and historic oil deal with Venezuela's interim regime, under which the United States will hold majority control over more than 65,000 million barrels. In his post, Trump noted that this agreement was made possible thanks to Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, whom he described as "highly respected," along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," Trump wrote.

The Republican president also emphasized that the transaction will exponentially multiply U.S. oil reserves and assured that the agreement will be a great help to Venezuela, explaining that it will contribute to its economic recovery and strengthen relations between the two countries. "This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future, while helping to continue to set Venezuela on a course toward Tremendous Success and Great Prosperity. This Transaction will greatly strengthen the already growing relationship between Venezuela and the United States!" the president said.

Delcy Rodríguez also confirms the agreement

Trump's remarks confirm what was revealed less than a day ago by Axios, which reported in an exclusive that the Republican administration was negotiating with Venezuela's interim government to acquire an ownership stake in key oil fields. The outlet also highlighted in that article that the White House's plan covers more than a dozen production areas previously dominated by interests linked to figures from the former regime and Chinese capital, adding that the operation would address the historically low level of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, exacerbated by disruptions in global supply stemming from armed conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

Regarding Trump's announcement, Hegseth reposted his statement, while Rubio commented via his X account that what had been achieved between Washington and Caracas was a triumph for both countries. "This deal is a huge win for both the American and Venezuelan people. It demonstrates how President Trump's bold foreign policy is driving America First wins: securing stable reserves and low-cost oil in our Hemisphere and lowering gas prices here at home. For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy," the secretary of state said.

For her part, Rodríguez posted a message on social media describing the agreement as an opportunity to bring about Venezuela's "rebirth," adding that it "will facilitate a significant flow of investment aimed at the recovery and reconstruction of strategic infrastructure for the development of our hydrocarbons industry."

Likewise, the interim president thanked both Trump and his administration and noted that "The agreement will allow for a considerable increase in oil production with the participation of private operators. It calls for the development of 17 strategic fields, with proven reserves of 65 billion barrels of oil, an investment of more than $100 billion, and more than $209 billion in tax revenue for the state."

Many questions and few answers

Although the details of the agreement have not yet been released, Axios reported that a source familiar with the matter described the arrangement as a kind of "public-private partnership" between the United States, several private companies, and the Venezuelan regime. "It's not a purchase. They're giving us equity. It's a type of corporate transaction where the U.S. has equity in the companies," the U.S. government source said, who also told the outlet that Washington would have access to what is known as "off-take oil," which would be a guaranteed amount of crude oil to be exchanged at cost.

Although some experts consider the agreement extremely beneficial for both parties, uncertainty arises as to whether it could work in favor of Rodríguez and his regime in their attempt to remain in power, despite the fact that the Trump administration has repeatedly mentioned the need to bring about a democratic transition.

There are numerous questions and few answers regarding an issue that will shape both countries for decades to come.