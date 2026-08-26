Actor Tim Curry, who played Pennywise in ‘It’ and the villain in ‘Annie,’ dies at 80

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de agosto, 2026

British actor Tim Curry, best known as Dr. Frank-N-Furter from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has died at the age of 80. TMZ reported the news on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, which cites anonymous sources, he died at his home in Los Angeles. He had been suffering from an illness following a stroke about 10 years ago.

Curry began his career on the London stage. There, he first played the scientist from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and in 1975 he brought the character to the big screen. The film is still in theaters half a century later.

He also played Pennywise, the clown from the miniseries “It,” and appeared in “Annie,” “Clue” and “Charlie's Angels.”