USS George Washington, the floating 'skyscraper' that will serve as a bulwark against Iran

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de agosto, 2026

With a top speed exceeding 30 knots (around 35 mph or 60 km/h), the USS George Washington (CVN-73) is sailing from Yokosuka, Japan, its area of operations, toward its next destination, the Middle East. In a region where tension and hostility reign, this colossal aircraft carrier is preparing to carry out its new mission: to serve as a bulwark against Iranian attacks and to be the source of the U.S. military response.

This deployment is no coincidence. The Nimitz-class USS George Washington is heading toward the conflict-ridden region to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), which has maintained an uninterrupted presence for more than eight months, operating under an extremely demanding mission schedule and logging nearly 200 consecutive days at sea without extended rest periods for its naval personnel.

The replacement aims to maintain the Navy's deterrence and rapid-response capabilities intact in the face of aggression perpetrated by the Iranian Islamist regime. Its arrival ensures the continued presence of an aircraft carrier strike group in Middle Eastern waters, a critical area for protecting commercial traffic through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

USS George Washington. File photoAFP.

Now that the purpose of the USS George Washington's deployment to the Middle East has been established, it is worth learning more about its capabilities and how it can serve as a bulwark from which to respond to enemy attacks in the region.

Here's a look at the USS George Washington

The ship represents the cutting edge of U.S. naval power. After Newport News Shipbuilding was awarded the contract for its construction in 1982, the USS George Washington began to be outfitted in 1986. Four years later, former First Lady Barbara Bush christened it after the nation's first president, and it entered service on July 4, 1992.

In 2017 it underwent its first comprehensive overhaul, which lasted four years. It returned to service in May 2023 and was reassigned to the Yokosuka Naval Base.

As for its specifications, the USS George Washington has a length of about 1,082 feet, slightly less than the height of the Empire State Building. In addition, it can carry more than 100,000 metric tons of cargo and is equipped with formidable defensive and offensive capabilities.

USS George Washington. File photoAFP.

At the heart of the ship lie two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors. This power plant drives four steam turbines that propel the aircraft carrier at speeds exceeding 30 knots. The most significant aspect of its propulsion system is its theoretically unlimited range: the nuclear fuel in its reactors has a lifespan of more than 20 years, allowing it to operate for extended periods far from mainland bases.

The true operational capability of the George Washington lies in its flight deck. Capable of accommodating up to 90 aircraft, its air wing includes F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, E-2D Hawkeye early warning platforms and MH-60 Seahawk multipurpose helicopters. Using four powerful steam catapults, the ship can launch jets at combat speed every 20 seconds.

To respond decisively to any contingency, this giant does not travel alone. It is accompanied by a sizable Carrier Strike Group, composed of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and guided-missile cruisers. This escort force provides the carrier with multi-layered protection against submarine threats, drone attacks, and anti-ship missile salvos, in addition to adding significant land-attack capability via Tomahawk cruise missiles. Up to 5,000 crew members can be on board.