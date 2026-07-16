National Weather Services in Texas issues 'deadly' warning on same river that flooded Camp Mystic

One of the rooms in Camp Mystic, destroyed by flooding AFP.

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 16 de julio, 2026

Emergency crews in Texas are scrambling to rescue people from rising floodwaters, which have intensified by days of constant downpours.

The National Weather Service in San Antonio warned of a "large and deadly flood wave" heading down the same river that flooded Camp Mystic a year ago, killing children and counselors, the Associated Press reported.

Several tornado warnings were also issued. The storms have impacted counties close to the border with Mexico and the Texas Hill Country near San Antonio. City officials in Kerrville warned people to shelter at the highest level of their homes.

Floodwaters in Uvalde overran the city, which has cut off access to the surrounding area. A spokesperson for the Uvalde police said there's no way int the city, and rescues have been happening throughout the night.

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