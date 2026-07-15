Abbott declares a state of disaster in 59 Texas counties due to the threat of flooding

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de julio, 2026

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, declared a state of disaster in 59 counties on Tuesday due to heavy rains and the high risk of flash floods affecting large parts of the state.

The measure allows for the accelerated deployment of state resources and strengthened coordination with local governments to respond to emergencies, conduct rescues, and support affected communities. In addition, Abbott also ordered the State Operations Center to remain open around the clock at an elevated response level.

Maximum threat from heavy rainfall

The weather outlook remains critical. The Weather Prediction Center is maintaining a high risk (level 4 of 4) of flash flooding for parts of central and southern Texas.

Forecasts indicate that atmospheric conditions will support several rounds of storms over the next few days, with accumulated rainfall that could exceed 12 inches (30 centimeters) in some areas, particularly in the Big Bend region and other parts of south-central Texas.

Rescues and flooded roads

The rains have already caused multiple incidents, particularly in Uvalde County, where emergency crews carried out rescues of people trapped by the water. There are also reports of roads completely submerged by floodwaters, vehicles swept away by the current, and closures of major transportation routes.

In other Hill Country counties, such as Bandera, Medina, Kerr, Kendall, and Comal, authorities are maintaining precautionary road closures and asking the public to avoid nonessential travel while the rains continue.

The Governor's message

In announcing the disaster declaration, Abbott assured that the priority is to protect the public.

"Protecting Texans is my top priority. This declaration ensures that we can quickly deploy state resources to support local communities," said the governor, who also urged residents to stay informed, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stock up on emergency supplies.

Counties included

Among the 59 counties included in the declaration are some of the state's most populous, such as Bexar, Harris, and Travis, although Texas officials indicated that the list may be expanded as weather conditions evolve.