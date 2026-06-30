New York: Wave of support for Catholic nuns providing palliative care who face jail time and even shutdown by Kathy Hochul after refusing to use preferred pronouns

Published by Israel Duro 30 de junio, 2026

Democratic wokeness threatens the 125 years that the Sisters of St. Rose of Lima in Hawthorne have been caring for poor, terminally ill patients in New York. Their work and service seem to carry less weight in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s eyes than the fact that these Catholic nuns have refused to use patients’ preferred pronouns, as well as to provide them with rooms that do not match their biological sex, offenses that could cost them heavy fines, jail time and even the closure of their facility.

So far, New York State has sent at least three letters to the congregation demanding that the nuns implement the measures outlined in the state’s LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers’ Rights Act of 2023 at Rosary Hill Home, the small 42-bed facility they operate. Specifically, the nuns must:

• “Use the pronouns preferred by patients at all times.

• Allow access to restrooms based on gender identity.

• Stop assigning rooms based on biological sex.

• Provide staff with training on “cultural competence.”

Fines of up to $10,000, one year in prison and even license revocation

Far from complying, the nuns, who face fines of up to $10,000, one year in prison and even the revocation of their license, filed a lawsuit in court, arguing that complying with these regulations would constitute a violation of the Catholic faith.

According to Catholic doctrine, the biological reality of sex is part of God's plan in the creation of every person. The sisters also emphasized respect for the dignity of every human being and stated that they cannot endorse what they consider a contradictory ideology.

Support from the DOJ, which accuses New York of "violating the 14th Amendment"

After filing the lawsuit, the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed its support for the nuns and announced its intention to intervene in the case. This was stated in a press release by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dillon, who noted that the state’s enforcement of the law “violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.”

“States must understand that they cannot require Americans to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of ‘woke’ gender ideology.”

Support on social media

In addition, social media has been flooded with posts in defense of the sisters and their work, highlighting that they have an impeccable record, with no administrative sanctions and that no patient or family member has filed a complaint or report regarding the treatment they received.

Among those offering support is New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who, in statements reported by the Post Millennial, noted: “I think the sisters are ultimately going to be successful, most likely in federal court. They do have religious freedom in this country."