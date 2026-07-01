Voz News report from Venezuela: Aftershocks keep thousands of people out of their homes

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, Caracas correspondent Dereck Blanco provided full details on the latest developments in Venezuela in the context of the tragedy that unfolded after two earthquakes struck both the capital city and La Guaira.

“What’s urgently needed keeps changing. At one point, more blood pressure medication was needed; right now, food isn’t needed, but toys for children and pet food are—since many pets have been affected to the point that they’ve been left without their owners due to the earthquake. […] These have been very frightening days for Venezuelans; many people have left their homes out of fear, since, although their homes did not suffer major damage, they prefer to be in a safer place given the aftershocks that have continued to occur,” Blanco reported.

You can watch the full report by clicking on the video below.