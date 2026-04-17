Ben Shapiro slams JD Vance for recommending Theo Von's podcast: 'I think it's a bad political calculation'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de abril, 2026

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro launched strong criticism against Vice President J.D. Vance after Vance recommended comedian Theo Von’s podcast "This Past Weekend" during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event held Tuesday in Athens, Ga.

Shapiro sharply questioned the vice president's strategy to broaden the conservative coalition, arguing that recommending certain popular but ideologically problematic voices weakens the conservative movement and makes the country's politics worse.

The Daily Wire host lashed out at Von, arguing that he "is basically just a Bernie Sanders leftist who does not like the censorious impulses of the left and engages in all the same conspiracy theories."

Shapiro added that the podcaster is, of course, "good friends with Candace Owens and all the rest of it," referring to a group of conservative influencers who initially supported Donald Trump, but who in recent months have opposed the war against the Iranian regime and, in addition, have taken to spreading conspiracy theories and antisemitic comments about Israel.

"Maybe the vice president thinks he has to kiss Theo Von's half retarded a** in order to keep him in the coalition," asserted The Daily Wire commentator.

"I think it's a bad political calculation," Shapiro added. "There is no politician who is fully capable of just picking up a prior president's coalition and then just carrying it forward. ... It's not going to work for J.D. Vance with Donald Trump."

Shapiro called the vice president's current coalitionist strategy "deeply flawed" and warned that it could end up shrinking, rather than expanding, Trump's coalition. "It is hard for me to see how he doesn't shrink President Trump's coalition across the board. But that's a political calculation. Maybe his is better than mine. It is certainly not a moral calculation," he added.

Shapiro charges against Vance's defense of Tucker Carlson

The Daily Wire commentator also attacked Vance's defense of Tucker Carlson, whom he described as responsible for a "disgusting demoralization op" that has been going on for years.

According to Shapiro, "you have to feel a little bit bad for Vice President Vance," since, he explained, "Tucker helped him become vice president" and Vance appreciates him, as he should. However, he argued that now, because of his relationship with Carlson or his intention to maintain Trump's broad and complex coalition, "he's been relegated to placating the crazies."