What will be open and closed on Juneteenth 2026: A complete guide for June 19

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de junio, 2026

This Friday, June 19, 2026, marks Juneteenth, one of the most important dates on the U.S. calendar. Since it is a federal holiday, many government services, banks and public agencies will be closed, while most stores, supermarkets and restaurants will continue to operate as usual.

If you plan to run errands, send packages or go shopping, this guide will help you know exactly what will be open and what will be closed during Juneteenth 2026.

What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated?

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The date marks June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln.

Although the celebration has existed for more than a century and a half, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when then-President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Will banks be open on June 19, 2026?

No. Most banks and credit unions will be closed due to the federal holiday.

Among the major financial institutions that will not open their branches are:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

Santander U.S.

Truist

Wells Fargo

ATMs and digital banking will continue to operate normally, although some transactions may not be processed until the next business day, Monday, June 22.

Will the stock market be open on Juneteenth?

No. The U.S. financial markets will remain closed for the day.

These include:

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Nasdaq

Trading will resume on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Will the USPS deliver mail?

No. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will suspend mail delivery and close all its offices during the holiday.

Services will resume on Saturday, June 20.

Will UPS and FedEx be operating on June 19?

Yes. Both UPS as FedEx will maintain normal operations on Juneteenth.

UPS

Regular deliveries

Regular pickups

Stores open during normal hours

Check schedules at UPS Holiday Schedule.

FedEx

Shipping and delivery services available

Operations on standard weekday hours

Official information at FedEx Holiday Service Schedule.

Will the DMV be open on Juneteenth?

In most states, no.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices are typically closed on federal holidays, although some states may have special hours or offer online services.

It is recommended that you check your state’s website before visiting in person.

Will restaurants be open?

​

​Chains that typically remain open on holidays include:

​

​McDonald's

Starbucks

Subway

Chipotle ​Hours may vary by location. Yes. Most restaurants, cafes and fast-food chains will operate as usual.​Chains that typically remain open on holidays include:

Will Walmart, Target and Costco be open?

Yes. Major retail chains will be open on Juneteenth during their regular business hours.

These include:

Walmart

Target

Costco

The Home Depot

Lowe's

Macy's

Kohl's

TJ Maxx

The exception: Patagonia. The outdoor apparel company Patagonia typically closes its stores in the United States to commemorate Juneteenth and promote community activities related to the holiday.

Will grocery stores and pharmacies be open?

Yes. Most supermarkets and pharmacies will operate as usual.

Grocery stores open

Aldi

Kroger

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Albertsons

Safeway

Publix

H-E-B

Stop & Shop

Pharmacies open

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens

Most gas stations and convenience stores will also remain open.