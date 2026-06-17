Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO: Luigi Mangione will claim psychiatric disorder to seek reduced sentence

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2026

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering former UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, will seek to reduce his sentence by claiming that he suffers from psychiatric issues as part of his defense at trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin in September, after being postponed in April. Mangione has already pleaded not guilty during a hearing.

As part of his defense strategy, Mangione will argue in court that he suffers from “extreme emotional distress,” in the hope of receiving a less severe sentence.

Even so, he will not be exempt from criminal liability for the crime he allegedly committed.

Mangione is accused of the murder of Thompson, which occurred on Dec. 4, 2024. The then-CEO of UnitedHealthCare was shot several times while walking down the street in Manhattan, New York City.

A few days later, authorities reported the arrest of a first suspect named Luigi Mangione at a fast-food restaurant in Altoona, Pa. Subsequently, he was charged with Thompson’s murder.

Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, despite the fact that authoritative voices—such as former Attorney General Pam Bondi—have called for the death penalty.