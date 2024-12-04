UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is shot and killed on the streets of Manhattan

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The CEO of UnitedHealth, Brian Thompson, died Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times in Manhattan in front of the Hilton, according to The New York Post.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Thompson was in front of the hotel around 6:45 a.m. to attend a conference. A masked man who had reportedly been waiting for his arrival shot him several times and fled down Sixth Avenue on a bicycle.

The 50-year-old senior executive was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was confirmed dead.

No arrests have been announced at this time.