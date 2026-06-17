Explosive drones, snipers, and attacks against the 'capitalist elites': details of the alleged plot against UFC Freedom 250

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2026

The FBI foiled an alleged terrorist attack against the UFC Freedom 250 event, held on June 14 in the South Lawn of the White House, and has arrested five suspects linked to the alleged conspiracy.

According to the New York Post, the plan involved several phases. Authorities maintain that those involved intended to use drones loaded with explosives to attack buildings near the event site and cause panic among attendees. According to that account, the fleeing crowd would be directed toward pre-established sniper positions to target the victims.

Officials also indicated that a “second wave” of attackers planned to subsequently storm one of the White House entrances.

Fox News Digital was the first media outlet to report on the alleged plot. According to that outlet, the investigation led agents to Tycen Proper, a 19-year-old from Ohio, after his mother alerted authorities to concerning changes in his behavior.

According to court documents cited by Fox News, Proper’s mother expressed concern about her son’s growing interest in firearms, tactical gear, and confidential communications with people he met online. She also noticed that he was researching locations near Washington, D.C., and receiving maps and images via text messages and Discord.

When she confronted him, Proper reportedly said that the group was planning to carry out reconnaissance missions and “hit-and-run” operations. Subsequently, the woman explained to investigators that she interpreted those terms as a reference to possible shootings.

The complaint states that the mother contacted authorities on June 10. When officers arrived at the family home in Knox County, Ohio, Proper’s father stated that his son had been planning reconnaissance activities with people he knew online and that he was scheduled to meet with members of the group over the weekend of June 13.

According to the investigation, Proper had recently purchased firearms, bulletproof vests, ammunition, and tactical gear, spending approximately $3,000 of the money he received as a graduation gift. Family members subsequently voluntarily turned over that material to authorities.

In addition, it was reported that Proper’s mother told investigators that her son was in contact with a group whose members claimed to be former military personnel and described themselves as Christian-based. According to her testimony, the group appeared to exert influence over him and had sparked a growing interest in physical training and tactical preparation.

Following the intervention of local authorities and the FBI, investigators examined Proper’s phone and allegedly found conversations on the encrypted Signal app regarding an attack during the UFC Freedom 250 event, including the use of drones carrying explosives and snipers positioned near evacuation routes.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the plot was “thwarted in its tracks” on June 10 after investigators executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, where the first arrest took place.

Some of the suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to prepare for the attack. After examining the iPhone of one of the suspects, authorities found at least 23 Signal users participating in conversations related to planning the operation.