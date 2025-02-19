KFC to relocate corporate headquarters to Texas

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced it will move its corporate headquarters to Texas. The renowned food company will abandon its Louisville location and move to Plano, a city of more than 200,000 people. The official announcement came from Yum! Brand, owner of KFC.

According to the missive, the purpose of the move is to "foster greater collaboration among brands and employees," given that the Pizza Hut headquarters, also owned by Yum! Brand, is in Plano. With this in mind, they will also open a location in Irvine, California, where the Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill corporate headquarters are already located.

"These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders," David Gibbs, chief executive officer of Yum! Brands, said.

"Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I’m confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally," he added.

As for employees, it is estimated that 100 jobs will be relocated over the next six months, while another 90 remote jobs will be relocated over the next 18 months. "Throughout the process, employees will receive relocation and transition support," the company said.

In recent years, companies such as Tesla, Chevron, Oracle and Hewlett-Packard have moved their headquarters to Texas.