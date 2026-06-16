Eight people killed in a B-52 bomber crash at a California air base

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2026

Eight people died on Monday after a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The aircraft was on a test mission when the accident occurred.

The impact caused a fire and a large plume of black smoke visible from several kilometers away. Emergency crews responded to the scene following the crash, which occurred within the military facility.

Authorities confirmed the deaths of the eight people on board. Among the victims were airmen, civilian employees, and contractors involved in operations related to the mission.

Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink expressed his condolences following the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of eight lives in today's tragic crash at Edwards Air Force Base. We mourn this loss and honour the service of our airmen, civilians and contractors who work tirelessly to advance our mission every day. My sincerest condolences go to their families and loved ones" he said in a statement.

According to information released by authorities, the bomber was participating in a routine test mission when the accident occurred. The causes of the accident remain under investigation.