NBA: LeBron James becomes the oldest player to record a triple-double

Published by Carlos Dominguez | AFP 13 de febrero, 2026

Three days away from playing in his 22nd consecutive All Star Game, LeBron James on Thursday became the oldest player to record a triple double in the NBA, during the Los Angeles Lakers 124-104 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Those were the highlights of a day with just three games, the last before the break for the All-Star Game weekend in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles.

The mark set by Malone

After two straight losses, the Lakers got back on track Thursday with a win over the Mavericks, accompanied by another historic milestone for LeBron James.

The veteran forward stepped up as the team’s leader in the absence of the injured Luka Doncic, delivering an impressive triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Although the win was already assured, James stayed on the court until he grabbed the rebound he needed with two minutes remaining. The Los Angeles crowd immediately rose to give him a standing ovation, just before he was replaced by his son, Bronny James.

No one in the NBA had ever achieved a triple double at age 41. Until now, the record belonged to Karl Malone, the Utah Jazz legend, who in 2003 had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists at 40 years and 127 days. The Hall of Famer known as ‘The Mailman,’ the league's third-leading scorer, reached that milestone while wearing the Los Angeles Lakers jersey in his final season.

With this performance, LeBron extends his collection of records that is virtually unmatched -including all-time leading scorer - while maintaining the mystery about his future at the end of his 23rd NBA season, his last under contract with the Lakers.

"I never take for granted how good he is," his coach JJ Redick commented. "What's most impressive is how much he still cares, in his 23rd year and with everything he's accomplished."

On Sunday, James will participate in his 22nd consecutive All Star Game, another unprecedented streak in a career adorned with four championships.

With this win, the Lakers return to fifth place in the West, while the Mavericks - without their young prospect Cooper Flagg - fall to twelfth place and accumulate nine straight losses.

Topic back on the court after overcoming cancer

The defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, fell 110-93 to the Milwaukee Bucks, although the loss was overshadowed by the expected debut of Nikola Topic.

The 20-year-old Serbian point guard played his first NBA minutes after completing treatment for testicular cancer. His entrance onto the court, towards the end of the first quarter, was greeted with a massive ovation from the crowd.

Topic played 12 minutes and contributed 2 points for the Thunder, who were missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Picked 12th overall in the 2024 Draft, the young Balkan missed his entire first season with a serious knee injury.

Although Oklahoma City had hoped to have him from the start of this campaign, it was announced in October that he was undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer, with a full recovery expected.

"I'm very happy for him. He's obviously been through a lot of adversity over the last few years," said coach Mark Daigneault. "He's a young guy who just wants to play basketball."

Neither Gilgeous-Alexander -current NBA MVP - nor Giannis Antetokounmpo could participate because of injuries that will also keep them out of the All Star Game.

The day, of only three games, was completed with a win by the Portland Trail Blazers 135-119 over the Utah Jazz, with 31 points from veteran Jrue Holiday.