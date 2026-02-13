'Historic deregulation': Trump and Zeldin eliminate Obama's rule that allowed the federal government to control emissions

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) dismantled one of the regulatory pillars of modern American climate policy on Thursday. President Donald Trump and agency administrator Lee Zeldin announced the repeal of the so-called Endangerment Finding of 2009 -a determination adopted during Barack Obama's administration- which allowed the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in vehicles and engines.

As reported by Fox News, the decision could translate into billions of dollars in savings for U.S. consumers and is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to reduce regulatory burdens and stimulate the auto industry.

The 2009 measure during the Obama era established that gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide pose a risk to public health and human welfare, thereby enabling a broad array of restrictive environmental standards under the Clean Air Act. However, the Trump administration has reversed the provision.

Zeldin, who labeled the new determination as the "biggest deregulatory measure in U.S. history," defended the Trump administration's decision after touring the country and collecting complaints from drivers, especially about the start-stop technology. This system shuts off the engine when the vehicle stops to reduce emissions.

In the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history, President Trump and I are now announcing the repeal of the 2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding, ALL vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards that followed, and ALL off-cycle credits that include the much-despised… — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 12, 2026

"Not only do many people find start-stop annoying, but it kills the battery of your car without any significant benefit to the environment. The Trump EPA is proudly fixing this stupid feature at Trump Speed," said the EPA head.

The official, moreover, questioned that automakers were incentivized for years to adopt technologies that, in his view, function as a climate "trophy" without achieving real pollution reductions.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy aligned the decision with the White House's economic agenda, noting that the adjustment of efficiency standards and the elimination of regulations derived from the 2009 rule aim to lower costs and revitalize U.S. manufacturing.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went even further, asserting that repealing Obama's measure would save up to $1.3 trillion by eliminating regulations deemed excessive.

Now, a likely legal battle

The announcement, however, promises an intense court battle, with the organization Earthjustice warning it will contest the EPA's decision.

"The Trump administration is abandoning its core responsibility to keep us safe from extreme weather and accelerating climate change," its president, Abigail Dillen, said in a statement.

Criticism also emerged from Democratic leaders. Colorado Governor Jared Polis defended the scientific basis for previous regulations and warned that reversing protections "creates uncertainty for consumers and businesses" at a time when, in his view, energy innovation should be driven.