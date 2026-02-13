Trump-backed Karrin Taylor Robson suspended her campaign for Arizona governor

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de febrero, 2026

Karrin Taylor Robson suspended her campaign for governor of Arizona. The 61-year-old businesswoman had Donald Trump's backing and hoped to defeat Democrat Katie Hobbs in November. In a statement, he assured that, in the face of a general election shaping up to be even, the Republican Party could not afford a close and expensive primary.

Robson, who was a candidate for governor in 2022 and a member of the Arizona Board of Regents from 2017 to 2021, announced her decision on social media. In addition to Trump, the Republicans had the support of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Senator Pete Ricketts, among others.

In 2022, when she did not have Trump's endorsement, she finished second in the Republican gubernatorial primary to Kari Lake, who beat her with 47% of the vote to 43%. Ultimately, Hobbs defeated Lake in the general by a mere 0.67 percentage points, making it the state's closest election in thirty years.

"After deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor. This decision was not an easy one. I love Arizona deeply. It is the greatest state in our country, and I would do anything to protect it from the growing radicalism of the left," Robson wrote.

"We cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks. It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome. While I am stepping back from this race, I am not stepping back from the fight for Arizona's future," she added.

While Trump initially endorsed Robson's candidacy in April 2025, he later endorsed Congressman Andy Biggs, who is now positioned as the favorite to win the Republican nomination in Arizona.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so. When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!", the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

However, Robson did not openly endorse either Biggs or Congressman David Schweikert, who is also running. Instead, she called on voters to "stay engaged, involved and focused on the mission ahead."