California: Illegal immigrant accused of raping and sodomizing 14-year-old autistic girl

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de enero, 2026

A 20-year-old illegal immigrant, who answers to the name Enrique Bautista Vasquez, has been arrested by the Cathedral City Police Department and charged with child rape and sexual assault of a person incapable of giving consent.

The man, who is also charged with abuse of a particularly vulnerable victim, carried a stolen Social Security card and a fraudulent green card, said the local media.

According to the police report, on New Year's Eve, the victim left her home unannounced, behavior attributed to her autism. Eventually, the girl arrived at the Mayfield College campus, where she met Vasquez, who allegedly convinced her to accompany him.

Vasquez took the girl to his apartment and raped her, in addition to sodomizing her, agents said. Once the victim managed to leave the man's apartment, she walked home and told her parents what happened. Her parents filed a report after alerting police.

A medical examination supported the sexual assault charge against the young man, according to the statement. In addition, blood was found on the sheets in the house, corroborating that the events described by the victim had occurred.

The investigation alleges that Vasquez had in his wallet a stolen Social Security card from a Texas resident and a fraudulent green card. The stolen Social Security card was even issued years before the alleged rapist was born.

Vasquez remains in custody at the Benoit Detention Center on bail for $1 million. The defendant has no documented history of felony convictions in California.