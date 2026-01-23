Los Angeles: Former NFL player Kevin Johnson killed at homeless encampment

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de enero, 2026

Former NFL player Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead Wednesday at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, and authorities have confirmed it was a murder after determining he suffered blunt trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds.

Family and childhood friends mourned the loss on social media. Johnson, a Los Angeles native, played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders between 1995 and 1997.

According to ABC7, the former American football player was found in the 1300 block of East 120th Street after deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a tip about an unconscious man, the sheriff's office told the television network. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has been listed as "blunt trauma to the head" and "stab wounds," and his death was classified as a homicide, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's records cited by ABC7.

Authorities suspect that the former football player had been living at the encampment and are asking for help from any potential witnesses who may have seen what happened.