Los Angeles: Former NFL player Kevin Johnson killed at homeless encampment
Former NFL player Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead Wednesday at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, and authorities have confirmed it was a murder after determining he suffered blunt trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds.
Family and childhood friends mourned the loss on social media. Johnson, a Los Angeles native, played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders between 1995 and 1997.
According to ABC7, the former American football player was found in the 1300 block of East 120th Street after deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a tip about an unconscious man, the sheriff's office told the television network. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities suspect that the former football player had been living at the encampment and are asking for help from any potential witnesses who may have seen what happened.
Who was Kevin Johnson?
Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, with pick number 86. Although he never played in official games with the Patriots, he was part of their preseason and practice squads.
After his departure from New England, he established himself in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
With the Eagles he played 23 games, recording 7 sacks, 54 tackles and a fumble recovery for touchdown, standing out especially in the 1995 season, when he had 6 sacks.
In 1997, Johnson played for the Oakland Raiders, completing his NFL stint during the 1990s.
He then continued his career in the Arena Football League, where he played for the Orlando Predators (1998-1999) and the Los Angeles Avengers (2000-2001), becoming champion of the ArenaBowl in 1998.
Although he did not achieve stardom, he left his mark on the teams he played for.