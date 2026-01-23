Federal authorities investigate the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de enero, 2026

Federal authorities launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, who died in May at age 65. The inquiry focuses on his prescription drug use, ketamine use and the medical care he received in the months leading up to his death.

According to information published by The Washington Post, the FBI earlier this month issued a subpoena before a federal grand jury requesting records related to Irsay's death, his alleged use of legal and illegal drugs and his relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California-based addiction doctor who treated him before he died. As part of the process, federal investigators also spent several days in Indianapolis gathering information.

Scope of subpoenas

Colts chief legal officer Dan Emerson confirmed that subpoenas have been issued as part of the federal investigation. However, he clarified that none have been directed at the organization or its current employees.

At this time, authorities have not publicly detailed the specific records requested or announced preliminary findings.

Death certificate and medical care

Irsay's death certificate was signed by Dr. Haroutunian, who attributed his death to cardiac arrest caused by acute pneumonia, also noting contributing cardiac factors. However, an official autopsy was never performed, an element that is now part of the federal investigation.

According to The Washington Post, Haroutunian reportedly prescribed more than 200 opioid pills before a December 2023 episode, in addition to ketamine. The report notes that two overdose episodes occurred: one at Irsay's residence in Indianapolis and another at a rental home in Miami.

Health history and previous episodes



Irsay had publicly acknowledged that he struggled for years with drug and alcohol addiction, and stated that he checked into rehab "at least 15 times." In January 2024, the Colts reported that he was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," and in February, he posted on the social networking site X that he was "in recovery."

In December 2023, police were called to his home around 4:30 a.m. and found him unconscious. Authorities described the episode as a "suspicious overdose."