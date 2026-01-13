The Pope rips the 'Orwellian language' of Western inclusion that 'ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that fuel it'

Published by Israel Duro 13 de enero, 2026

Pope Leo XIV does not usually make noise. One of the characteristics that stands out most about him is precisely that he is a great listener. He listens and meditates, and only speaks when he feels he must. It was in this mode that he was seen recently demanding that diplomatic representatives of the West respect for freedoms of conscience and religion and to denounce that "a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fueling it."

Leo XIV criticized that "that language is becoming more and more a weapon with which to deceive, or to strike and offend opponents. This is happening in our homes and public spaces, in politics, in the media and on social networks."

"We are witnessing a real 'short-circuiting' of human rights"

The result of this, according to Prevost, is that "especially in the West, the space for true freedom of expression is shrinking rapidly." Something the pontiff described as "painful."

"We are witnessing a real 'short-circuiting' of human rights. The right to freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, religious freedom and even the right to life are being restricted in the name of other so-called new rights, with the result that the very framework of human rights is losing its vitality and leaving room for force and oppression."

"Conscientious objection is not rebellion, but an act of fidelity to oneself"

He also denounced attacks on freedom of conscience, of which he made a fierce defense as it "allows people to refuse legal or professional obligations that conflict with moral, ethical or religious principles deeply rooted in their personal lives. It may be the refusal of military service in the name of nonviolence, or the refusal by physicians and health professionals to participate in practices such as abortion or euthanasia."

"Conscientious objection is not rebellion, but an act of fidelity to oneself. At this moment in history, freedom of conscience seems to be increasingly challenged by states, even those that claim to be based on democracy and human rights."

"At this moment in history, freedom of conscience seems increasingly to be questioned by States, even those that claim to be based on democracy and human rights. This freedom, however, establishes a balance between the collective interest and individual dignity. It also emphasizes that a truly free society does not impose uniformity but protects the diversity of consciences, preventing authoritarian tendencies and promoting an ethical dialogue that enriches the social fabric."

Leo XIV denounced the "subtle" discrimination of Christians in the West

The pope also condemned the persecution of religious freedom, which is beginning to be perceived more "as a privilege than a right." Something that is causing the persecution of more than 380 million Christians around the world, with particular danger in African and Asian countries.

The pope did not limit himself to explicitly condemning "jihadist violence" against the followers of Jesus. Leo XIV denounced the "subtle" religious discrimination against Christians in more developed countries: "Sometimes their ability to proclaim the truths of the Gospel is restricted for political or ideological reasons, especially when they defend the dignity of the weakest, the unborn, refugees and migrants, or promote the family."