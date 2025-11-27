Colorado: Senator Faith Winter killed in traffic accident south of Denver

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de noviembre, 2025

State Sen. Faith Winter, D-Broomfield, was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic accident that occurred on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road, south of Denver. The cause of the incident, which took place around 6 p.m. (local time), is under investigation.

John Bartmann, a deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said there were three people injured and one killed in the crash, which involved five vehicles.

"The cause is going to take some time to figure out," he reported.

Accord to The Colorado Sun, Bartmann said he could not provide information on who was killed and who was injured in the crash. However, the newspaper learned that Winter was the person who died, which was later confirmed by her family and top Capitol Hill Democrats.

"A colleague whose presence brought warmth"

Gov. Jared Polis, along with other state leaders, expressed regret and noted the lawmaker's commitment to public service, Colorado families and climate advocacy.

"I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community," Polis said, adding that he had known Winter for 20 years. "Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state."

"Sen. Winter was a colleague whose presence brought warmth and an invaluable perspective to the Capitol," Senate Democrats said in a statement. "We will miss her leadership, her partnership, and her deep commitment to a brighter Colorado."