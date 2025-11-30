Child who was transgender symbol for National Geographic claims he was used as a ’pawn’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de noviembre, 2025

In 2017, Avery Jackson, a 9-year-old boy who was transgender, appeared on the cover of National Geographic as part of a special gender-focused issue titled "Gender Revolution," which aimed to explore the supposed evolution of the understanding of gender identity around the world.

In the cover photo and accompanying article, Avery expressed his pride and confidence in his identity, stating that "the best thing about being a girl is not having to pretend to be a boy." The little boy thus became instrumental in the transgender rights debate, while facing a variety of reactions including support and controversy.

At age 8, Avery received treatments with Lupron, the same drug used for chemical castration of some sex offenders.

According to French news outlet Le Média 442, eight years later, the 17-year-old teenager publicly declared that he had ruined his life, becoming the strongest warning against the use of puberty blockers in minors.

In 2020, HBO aired the documentary “Transhood,” which follows Avery and three other transgender kids for five years, but between 2023 and 2025, things changed.

Le Média 442 claims that on Twitch livestreams and in public messages, the teenager says he no longer feels any sexual desire and that has never had an orgasm, while openly talking about depression, osteopenia and the feeling of having been "exposed too soon."

"I was a pawn. My parents and the doctors decided for me, when I had no idea what that meant," he said during a live broadcast in 2024, picked up by the French media outlet.

"If I had known, I would never have started," he said.

Today, the teenager from Kansas no longer wants to be called "she." He no longer wants to be a symbol. He just wants us to stop doing the same thing to other kids.