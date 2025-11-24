Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passes away at 89

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de noviembre, 2025

Indian actor Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood cinema, died Monday in the city of Bombay at the age of 89. The information was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar, who was close to Dharmendra.

"He is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema…defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry," Johar wrote on his Instagram account.

Dharmendra starred in more than 300 films in Bollywood.

The actor's death was also mourned by India's prime minister, Narendra Modi. In a message posted on X, Modi stated that "the passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema."

"The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth," Modi wrote.