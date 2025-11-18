Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de noviembre, 2025

An exclusive from The Washington Free Beacon (WFB) revealed that in 2024, Open Society Foundations (OSF), the philanthropic organization funded by George Soros, awarded $250,000 to the Center for Combating Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom, for "general support" in its fight against disinformation, according to OSF's own database.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that this agency, under the guise of stopping "the spread of online hate and disinformation," has pressured investors and advertisers of social networking companies to censor alleged "disinformation" or other content it considers offensive within conservative media.

The CCDH, founded in 2018 by former Labour Party member Imran Ahmed, has been trying to coerce tech companies to pull their ads from news sites such as The Federalist and The Daily Wire, over what they perceive as inappropriate content.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, in 2020, the CCDH asked Google to also ban ads from The Federalist and Zero Hedge due to content in articles related to protests over the death of George Floyd, which it called racist.

At odds with Elon Musk

The Washington Free Beacon claims the Hungarian businessman's grant could reignite the long-running conflict he and the CCDH have with Elon Musk.

Last year, the nonprofit quietly organized a campaign to "kill Musk's Twitter" by pressuring advertisers to sever their ties with the company, memos published by Racket News revealed in a article signed by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi.

"In an explosive leak with ramifications for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, internal documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate—whose founder is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, now advising the Kamala Harris campaign—show the group plans in writing to 'kill Musk’s Twitter' while strengthening ties with the Biden/Harris administration and Democrats like Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has introduced multiple bills to regulate online 'misinformation.'" the article reads.

The nonprofit also lobbied U.S. policymakers to create an "independent digital regulator," according to Racket News.

The owner of Tesla previously accused Soros of funding groups linked to violent protests across the country this year and called the CCDH a "criminal organization," vowing to prosecute its donors for trying to undermine X financially.

Musk, who pledged to end censorship on Twitter, sued the CCDH in July 2023 over a report by the group that hate speech had increased on X since its acquisition.

CCDH, a Labour Party ally

After President Trump called to investigate George Soros and his son Alex, chairman of Open Society Foundations, for funding violent unrest around the country, his administration is now considering revoking Imran Ahmed's visa over CCDH's pro-censorship activities.

The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier this month that Ahmed is at the "top of the list" of people whose visas could be restricted.

According to Racket News, Ahmed co-founded the Center for Combating Digital Hate along with Morgan McSweeney, now chief of staff to the British prime minister Keir Starmer. The media outlet claims that the CCDH is the anti-disinformation ally of the Labour Party and a communications vehicle for the party's think tank, Labour Together.

Both CCDH and Labour Together were founded by Morgan McSweeney, who is credited with piloting Starmer's rise to Downing Street, according to Racket News.