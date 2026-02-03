Hollywood's perpetual outrage machine is part of left's larger propaganda game

Published by Just The News 3 de febrero, 2026

Sunday night's 68th Annual Grammy Awards produced many performances, both the musical kind and the political kind.

The awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, were hosted by late-night host Trevor Noah and featured a star-studded red carpet. The cause-du-jour for celebrities this year was, unsurprisingly, the deportation operations being carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Like the Stalin show-trials of the 1930's, each participant sought to out-do the next in denouncing ICE, and multiple celebrities got digs in from the stage. Rapper Bad Bunny, during his acceptance speech for Album of the Year said, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say: ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans." Pop singer Billie Eilish during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year told the crowd, "No one is legal on stolen land. F*ck ICE."

Kehlani during her acceptance speech for an R&B award, simply stated, "F*ck ICE." Kehlani told Rolling Stone that she suffers from Bipolar II Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Olivia Dean, who won the award for Best New Artist, told the crowd, "I'm up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant. I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated." Dean is 26 years old and is British.

Singer Shaboozey, aged 30, during an acceptance speech for Country Duo/Group Performance said, "Immigrants built this country, so this is for them, for all children of immigrants."

Politics from the podium is nothing new, and it's not isolated to the Grammys. The same slogans and sentiments will be loud and proud at the Academy Awards on March 15 as they were at the Golden Globe Awards last month. While this year's celebrity politics are centered on deportations, a few years ago the cause was the Hamas war against Israel; a few years before that it was Ukraine, and it's seen hundreds of others in Hollywood's history.

However, facts and details are often forgotten on the red carpet. All of these celebrities, when invoking the plight of "immigrants," fail to distinguish between legal versus illegal immigrants. They also wittingly or unwittingly, sidestep the fact that the illegal immigrants who are being detained and deported are criminals.

On January 20, the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's return to the White House, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a rap sheet of just some of their detainees. Among them were those accused of belonging to foreign terrorist organizations, assassination squad members, murderers, drug traffickers, individuals accused of child sex abuse, sexual assault, sodomy, and grand larceny for raping a corpse.

In a statement accompanying the criminal rap sheet, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Today, we thank our law enforcement for a record-breaking first year of achievements, including more than 670,000 removals and two million self-deportations. DHS is committed to continuing to remove dangerous illegal aliens from American communities. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. We will not rest until American communities are free of the scourge of illegal alien crime."

While celebrities who enjoy personal security and gated communities can turn a blind eye to illegal immigrant crime and the economic burden it places on society, Americans can not, and their approval of these deportations is highlighted in two separate recent polls.

A new Cygnal poll found that Americans overwhelmingly support ICE operations. 61% support deporting illegal immigrants to their home countries. 73% agree that entering the US without permission is breaking the law. 58% of respondents rejected Democrats' calls to defund ICE and 54% support ICE enforcing the nation's federal immigration laws.

In a Harvard Caps Harris poll conducted January 28-29, 51% of those polled approved of Trump's response to the anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis. The same poll found that 73% said criminal illegal immigrants should be deported, with over half extending that to all illegals with no lawful right to be in the United States. 67% want state and local officials to cooperate with federal authorities to deport criminal illegal immigrants, including 64% of independents. 67% say local jails should hand over criminal illegal aliens to federal authorities for swift deportation, supported by 62% of independents and even 50% of Democrats.

While celebrities may believe they are helping their own cause by espousing such beliefs from the award show podium, they certainly are doing the Democratic Party no favors. In the same Harvard Caps Harris poll, 60% see Democrats as actively encouraging resistance to ICE officers trying to do their jobs and keeping Americans safe. 57% oppose elected officials stalking chaos by urging defiance against ICE.

Their rhetoric on the stage, which they won't be arrested for, also isn't doing any favors to the anti-ICE rioters they're inciting to commit crimes for which they certainly can be arrested. It won't be these celebrities who pay to bail out protesters for obstructing justice...or worse.

Former prosecutor and president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation J. Christian Adams spoke to Just The News and warned about the legal repercussions these rioters could be facing.

"It is illegal to conspire to obstruct justice. And somewhere the left has gotten it into the body politic that it's okay to get in the face of the police, you know, shove the camera in front of the Kenosha police, shove the camera in front of the ICE agents who are doing their job. You can't interfere in a traffic stop. I know that's a favorite on the left to do is to interfere, but you aren't allowed to do that."

Adams also spoke about the source of the sentiment. As Andrew Breitbart famously advised, politics is downstream from culture and, according to Adams, this originates with culture.

"Watch the Grammys last night. They have infested the culture with lawlessness. Lawlessness is in vogue in some corners of the culture, particularly Los Angeles, Hollywood, Minneapolis, on the streets, it's just become normalized," Adams said.

The evening concluded with rapper Kendrick Lamar on top, securing five Grammys including Record of the Year for "Luther" (with SZA) and Best Rap Album for GNX. Bad Bunny made history by winning Album of the Year, marking the first time a Spanish-language album claimed the prize, while Billie Eilish and Finneas took Song of the Year. Lady Gaga and Jelly Roll also took home major awards alongside lifetime honors for Cher.

