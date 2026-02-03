Israeli troops find weapons in UNRWA aid sacks

Published by JNS s taff 3 de febrero, 2026

Israeli troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip recently found over 100 mortar shells, several rockets and other weapons hidden inside blankets and sacks marked as UNRWA humanitarian aid, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The munitions were discovered by forces from the 7th Brigade under the Gaza Division while clearing areas east of the so‑called Yellow Line of underground and surface‑level terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

IDF forces eliminated four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line

IDF forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday eliminated four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line. The terrorists had approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them, according to the military.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

© JNS