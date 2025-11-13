Valve announces its new Steam Machine, a device that bridges the gap between consoles and PCs
Valve, the video game development, publishing and digital distribution company for software entertainment has been expanding its line of gaming hardware in recent years, with the Steam Deck as its most successful handheld device to date.
The company on Wednesday announced the Steam Machine, consisting of three new devices scheduled for release in early 2026. These are part of the "Steam Hardware family" and are powered by SteamOS, with an emphasis on PC via Proton game compatibility.
The new Steam Hardware
- Steam Machine
Key Specifications:
- CPU: 6-core AMD Zen 4 (up to 4.8 GHz).
- GPU: AMD RDNA3 with 28 compute units.
- RAM: 16 GB DDR5 + 8 GB DDR6 dedicated for VRAM.
- Storage: 512 GB or 2 TB SSD.
- Proton support for Windows gaming.
- Steam Controller
Key Specifications:
- Magnetic joysticks.
- Trackpads.
- Gyroscope.
- Buttons on grips.
- Designed for SteamOS, but versatile for other setups.
- Steam Frame
- Foveated Streaming (foveated rendering -graphic optimization technique that mimics human vision- to optimize performance).
- SteamOS on ARM for efficiency.
- Separate antennas for Wi-Fi 5/6 GHz.
- Includes tracked drivers.
General Verdict
IGN gives it a provisional score of 8.5/10, praising its "brute power in a living room-friendly package" and recommending it for Steam fans looking fora bridge between PC and console.
These announcements revive past ambitions in consoles and VR following the success of Steam Deck (released in 2022 and updated in 2023 with OLED).
Gabe Newell, president of Valve, stressed that they are responding to the demand for more ways to play the Steam library. "It's Steam on steroids for your TV," he declared.
There is no mention of upgrades for the Steam Deck in these announcements, or new games as companions, although a Half-Life VR is rumored.