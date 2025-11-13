Valve announces its new Steam Machine, a device that bridges the gap between consoles and PCs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de noviembre, 2025

Valve, the video game development, publishing and digital distribution company for software entertainment has been expanding its line of gaming hardware in recent years, with the Steam Deck as its most successful handheld device to date.

The company on Wednesday announced the Steam Machine, consisting of three new devices scheduled for release in early 2026. These are part of the "Steam Hardware family" and are powered by SteamOS, with an emphasis on PC via Proton game compatibility.

The new Steam Hardware Steam Machine A compact console for the living room, similar to a PC hybrid for TV or desktop. It is an evolution of the original Steam Machines from 2015, but with modern hardware and optimized SteamOS. Valve describes it as "six times more powerful than the Steam Deck."



Key Specifications:

- CPU: 6-core AMD Zen 4 (up to 4.8 GHz).

- GPU: AMD RDNA3 with 28 compute units.

- RAM: 16 GB DDR5 + 8 GB DDR6 dedicated for VRAM.

- Storage: 512 GB or 2 TB SSD.

- Proton support for Windows gaming.



Steam Controller A new high-performance ergonomic controller, compatible with PC, laptops and the Steam Machine. It shares "DNA" with the Steam Deck, incorporating innovative elements for greater precision.



Key Specifications:

- Magnetic joysticks.

- Trackpads.

- Gyroscope.

- Buttons on grips.

- Designed for SteamOS, but versatile for other setups.



Steam Frame - Support for VR games on PC and traditional desktops.

- Foveated Streaming (foveated rendering -graphic optimization technique that mimics human vision- to optimize performance).

- SteamOS on ARM for efficiency.

- Separate antennas for Wi-Fi 5/6 GHz.

- Includes tracked drivers.



General Verdict

These announcements revive past ambitions in consoles and VR following the success of Steam Deck (released in 2022 and updated in 2023 with OLED).

Gabe Newell, president of Valve, stressed that they are responding to the demand for more ways to play the Steam library. "It's Steam on steroids for your TV," he declared.

There is no mention of upgrades for the Steam Deck in these announcements, or new games as companions, although a Half-Life VR is rumored.