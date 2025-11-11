Five MS-13 members convicted of murdering rival gang members to gain rank in terrorist organization

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de noviembre, 2025

A jury convicted five members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) of murdering rival gang members to move up the ranks within the terrorist organization's structure. They were subjected to a trial that lasted about nine weeks.

Through a release, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that the five defendants were convicted of the crimes of murder and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Specifically, the five terrorists convicted are Walter Chavez Larin, 26; Roberto Alejandro Corado Ortiz, 30; Edwin Martinez, 28 years old; Bryan Alexander Rosales Arias, also 28 years old; and Erick Eduardo Rosales Arias, 27 years old.

According to the indictment, the five gang members murdered members of the 18th Street organization with the goal of "entering, maintaining and ascending in MS-13" in Los Angeles (California). They used all kinds of bladed weapons—such as knives, machetes and bats—and firearms to commit their crimes. They also strangled the victims, who were then thrown into wooded areas so they could not be found.

"The horrific violence in this case underscores the urgency of destroying MS-13 and putting its depraved members behind bars," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "Under President Trump, MS-13 can no longer unleash terror on the American people with impunity: We will eradicate this foreign terrorist organization and secure justice for its victims."

The investigation into these five individuals was conducted by the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.