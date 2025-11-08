UPS suspends flights of its MD-11 cargo planes after Kentucky accident

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de noviembre, 2025

UPS announced Friday the temporary suspension of flights of its fleet of MD-11 cargo planes after one of them was involved in a deadly crash in Kentucky this week.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend our MD-11 fleet," UPS said. "The suspension is effective immediately. We made this decision proactively following the aircraft manufacturer's recommendation," the courier company added.

It also said it has contingency plans in place "to ensure that we can continue to provide reliable service." About nine percent of UPS's fleet is made up of MD-11 aircrafts, according to the company.

Parcel giant FedEx has also temporarily suspended its MD-11 fleet while it conducts a safety review.

Tragedy in Kentucky

A McDonnell Douglas MD-11, bound for Hawaii, crashed Tuesday shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at about 5:15 p.m. (local time), and identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing Kentucky bound for Hawaii.

The aircraft exploded into flames when it struck several businesses adjacent to the airport, causing at least 14 deaths. On board was a crew of three.

"Please pray for these families, for the Louisville community and for all those affected by this terrible event," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.

Upon takeoff, the left engine detached from the wing, witnesses said, and the plane eventually plunged and crashed into several buildings near the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the event, along with other authorities.