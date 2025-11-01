22-year-old man wakes up from coma and accuses girlfriend of causing car accident, then dies shortly after

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de noviembre, 2025

A tragic event has shocked Flagler County, Fla. Daniel Waterman, 22, died Oct. 8 from severe injuries sustained in a February car accident over Super Bowl weekend. The young man was riding as a passenger in the vehicle driven by his girlfriend, Leigha Mumby, 24.

According to local media and other networks such as Fox News, Waterman remained in a coma for several months after the accident, which resulted in multiple fractures, including his neck, back and collarbone in three places. He also dislocated both hips, his leg and his ankle, and suffered several contusions.

Despite the severity of his condition, Waterman managed to awaken from his coma and recover enough to testify before the police from his hospital bed. In his testimony, the young man claimed that Mumby intentionally caused the accident, recounting that the woman reportedly told him before impact, "I don't care what happens. You will get what you deserve." He then died shortly thereafter, the newspapers reported.

Following Waterman's death, the initial court charges against Mumby, which included reckless driving resulting in serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon, were upgraded to vehicular manslaughter. The woman, who had been arrested in July and had pleaded not guilty, was booked into the Flagler County Jail and subsequently released after posting $150,000 bail.

The Waterman family's attorney, John Hager, emphasized that this was not "an accident" and stated that the evidence indicates that Mumby did not brake the vehicle, but rather accelerated at the time of the crash. He further confirmed that Mumby was pregnant with Waterman's child at the time of the incident and has since given birth.

The young man, remembered by family and friends as someone excited about becoming a father, had been the subject of a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe that highlighted his excitement about starting a family: "Daniel was an excited, soon-to-be father of a baby girl. He wanted nothing more than to come home to her and to the family who loved him so dearly."

The case has generated commotion in the community and raises questions about the intentionality of traffic accidents, while the investigation and the legal process against Mumby continue.