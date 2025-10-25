DOJ to deploy poll watchers to six California and New Jersey counties after Republican requests

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday that it will supervise polling places in six jurisdictions in California and New Jersey in the run-up to the Nov. 4 general election.

In the official statement, the DOJ said the goal is to "ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law."

Attorney General Pam Bondi weighed in, "Transparency at the polls translates into faith in the electoral process, and this Department of Justice is committed to upholding the highest standards of election integrity."

"We will commit the resources necessary to ensure the American people get the fair, free, and transparent elections they deserve," he added.

For his part, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Harmeet K. Dhillon, commented on the importance of preserving the votes of Americans:

"The Department of Justice will do everything necessary to protect the votes of eligible American citizens, ensuring our elections are safe and secure (...) Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections."

Where will the monitors be?

DOJ's oversight will cover the following counties:

Passaic County, New Jersey

Kern County, California

Riverside County, California

Fresno County, California

Orange County, California

Los Angeles County, California

The official notice states that, from now until Election Day, "Civil Rights Division personnel will be available to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws."

Political Context and Trigger

This announcement comes in two states governed by Democrats, both with high-profile ballots or races: California decides, among other things, whether to pass Proposition 50 to redraw congressional districts, and New Jersey has the next governorship in play, with Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli competing head-to-head to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy.

The federal intervention comes after state Republican parties requested oversight in the face of allegations of irregularities. According to various reports, in Passaic, New Jersey, there were questions about the Board of Elections not allowing cameras in ballot storage areas or requiring registration for mail-in ballot workers.

In California, meanwhile, Democratic officials expressed that this DOJ move could be interpreted as a vote intimidation tactic or federal meddling in local elections. Some critics even commented that the move could be more politically than technically motivated.

From the governor's entourage, Gavin Newsom, his spokesman Brandon Richards, stated, "Deploying these federal forces appears to be an intimidation tactic meant for one thing: suppress the vote."

In turn, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said, "We will not permit tactics masquerading as oversight to erode voter confidence or intimidate Californians. Our voters have earned the right to cast their ballots free from surveillance or interference — from anyone."

On the other side, Republican leaders defended the DOJ's presence as a necessary step to bolster the integrity of the process, particularly in counties where failures in the handling of mail-in ballots have been reported. The move again exposes the rift between the two parties over the extent of federal oversight in state comics.