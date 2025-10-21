Daniel Naroditsky, chess grandmaster, died at 29

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de octubre, 2025

Young American prodigy and chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky passed away suddenly at the age of 29. The information was confirmed by his family in a statement released Monday by his club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world," the Charlotte Chess Center said in the statement.

The text did not specify the cause of death.

"I'm devastated," American grandmaster and world number two Hikaru Nakamura posted on social media.

Chess legend Garry Kasparov also paid tribute, posting on X a photo of himself with Naroditsky as a child.