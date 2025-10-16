Scott Adams to be evaluated for eligibility for advanced prostate cancer therapy

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de octubre, 2025

The creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, Scott Adams, is going through a critical health stage after revealing that he will be evaluated to receive Pluvicto, a targeted therapy for advanced cases of prostate cancer. The author stated that this Friday, he will undergo a medical scan that will determine if he is eligible for the treatment, a process that could take several weeks before approval. If accepted, Adams expects to begin the procedure within a month.

The diagnosis was made known by the author in May, during a broadcast of his YouTube program "Real Coffee with Scott Adams," where he confirmed that he had an aggressive prostate cancer similar to that of the former president Joe Biden. On that occasion, he explained that he was living with permanent pain, depended on a walker to get around and had already begun to prepare himself emotionally for the possible outcome of his illness.

From fame to media isolation

Adams achieved international recognition with "Dilbert, a satire on corporate culture that debuted in 1989 and ran in more than 2,000 newspapers. In 2023, his work ceased to be published by most U.S. media following a controversy generated by racially charged comments made in a broadcast of his online program. Adams then responded that his words had been "hyperbolic" and defended his right to his opinion, even though this led to the withdrawal of his cartoon from numerous newspapers.

He remains active today through his digital broadcasts and online publications, where he maintains a community of followers as he faces his battle with cancer and awaits a medical decision on his possible access to Pluvix treatment.