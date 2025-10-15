Drew Struzan, creator of the 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' posters, dies at 78

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de octubre, 2025

Hollywood paid tribute Wednesday to American illustrator Drew Struzan, the artist behind the iconic posters for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter. He died at age 78.

Struzan was a favorite of filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and his style came to define Hollywood posters in the late 1970s and 1980s—adorning the bedrooms of teenagers around the world.

His death after a long illness was announced Tuesday on his Instagram page, where his family described him as a man who "saw the world through rose-colored glasses" and gave people a "better version of life."