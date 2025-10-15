Drew Struzan, creator of the 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' posters, dies at 78
From E.T. and the Back to the Future saga to Blade Runner and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the artist created posters for some of the most iconic films in contemporary cinema.
Hollywood paid tribute Wednesday to American illustrator Drew Struzan, the artist behind the iconic posters for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter. He died at age 78.
Struzan was a favorite of filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and his style came to define Hollywood posters in the late 1970s and 1980s—adorning the bedrooms of teenagers around the world.
His death after a long illness was announced Tuesday on his Instagram page, where his family described him as a man who "saw the world through rose-colored glasses" and gave people a "better version of life."
"Nobody drew like Drew"
Quoted by the Variety, Steven Spielberg, who collaborated with him several times, said "Nobody drew like Drew."
"His posters made many of our movies into destinations…and the memory of those movies and the age we were when we saw them always comes flashing back just by glancing at his iconic photorealistic imagery. In his own invented style, nobody drew like Drew," Spielberg added.