Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de octubre, 2025

Soul artist D'Angelo, founder of neo-soul and author of songs such as 'Untitled (How Does It Feel?),' died Tuesday at 51. He was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," his family maintained in a statement shared to Variety. "We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind."

Born in Richmond, east Virginia, Michael D'Angelo Archer rose to fame in 1995 with his debut album Brown Sugar, in which he inaugurated a new soul that blended R&B and hip-hop. He released two more albums, Voodoo in 2000 and Black Messiah in 2014.

He won four Grammy awards. He also helped pave the way for artists such as Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Bilal and Frank Ocean.

"Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much," producer DJ Premier, with whom he worked on the 1998 single Devil's Pie wrote on X.

"Rest in peace," wrote Beyoncé on her website. "We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you."

Tyler, the Creator also joined the list of artists and producers who sent their condolences, writing a post on Instagram in which he assured Voodoo "help shape my musical dna."

Actor Jamie Foxx and Flea, bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, also took to Instagram to bid farewell to the musician.

"God put you here for a reason and we were all lucky enough to see what God had made. That’s why today real tears run down my face… to hear the news that God has taken one of his special creations home," wrote the former, while the latter admitted that despite never having met him "but humbled myself before his music." "What a rare and beautiful voice and an inimitable approach to songwriting," he added. "What a musician!!!"