Dolly Parton: The queen of Country and her personal legacy

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de octubre, 2025

Dolly Parton is one of the most influential figures in country music with a career spanning over six decades. A singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, she has conquered the world with her unique voice, soulful lyrics and unmistakable charisma. From her beginnings in rural poverty to becoming a global icon, Parton has combined her musical talent with a personal life marked by resilience, faith and a deep commitment to her roots.

A legendary musical career



Parton's musical career began in her childhood, singing in church and on local radio in Knoxville. At 13, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and in 1964, after graduating, she moved to Nashville to pursue her dream. Her first album, "Hello, I'm Dolly" (1967), featuring singles such as "Dumb Blonde" and "Something Fishy," showcased her talent as a performer and songwriter. Her big break came when she joined the Porter Wagoner program in 1967, with whom she recorded duets such as "The Last Thing on My Mind" and "Please Don't Stop Loving Me."

In 1973, Parton released two of her most iconic songs: "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," both from the album "Jolene." The first, written in a single night, topped the country charts and became a universal classic. The second, inspired by her decision to leave the Wagoner show, not only topped the charts but also achieved new fame with Whitney Houston's 1992 version. Other key albums of the 1970s include "Coat of Many Colors" (1971), a tribute to her childhood, and "My Tennessee Mountain Home" (1973), which captured her ability to tell personal stories.

In the 1980s, Parton expanded her reach into pop with "Here You Come Again" (1977), whose eponymous single was a hit on both the country and pop charts. Her "9 to 5" (1980) song, composed for the film of the same name, reached number 1 on the Billboard charts and became an anthem. Other hits from this era include "Islands in the Stream" (1983), a duet with Kenny Rogers, and Two Doors Down from the album "Heartbreaker" (1978). In 1987, her collaboration with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in Trio produced the hit "To Know Him Is to Love Him" and won a Grammy.

Parton continued to evolve with albums such as "Eagle When She Flies" (1991), which featured "Rockin' Years" with Ricky Van Shelton, and "Blue Smoke" (2014), which demonstrated her currency in country music. In 2020, she released "A Holly Dolly Christmas," featuring collaborations with Miley Cyrus. In 2023, she surprised us with "Rockstar," a rock album that included covers of classics like "Stairway to Heaven" and featured guest artists such as Sting and Steven Tyler.

Parton's hits

With more than 50 albums and 3,000 songs written, Parton has won 10 Grammy Awards, 10 CMA awards and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 1999.

Personal life and legacy beyond music



Born into a humble family of twelve siblings in the Appalachian mountains, Parton grew up in a rural environment where music and faith were central. Her childhood inspired songs such as "Coat of Many Colors," which reflects her life in poverty. In 1966, she married Carl Dean, a reserved man who shied away from the spotlight. Their marriage lasted 58 years until Dean's death in March of this year, at the age of 82. Parton has referred to how her husband's illness and passing affected her health, leading her to neglect her well-being, though she recently clarified that she is on the mend.

Outside of music, Parton has left a significant legacy. In 1980, she made her cinematic debut with "9 to 5," followed by films such as "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982) and "Steel Magnolias" (1989). In 1986, she opened Dollywood, a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that celebrates her heritage. Through the Dollywood Foundation, she founded Imagination Library, a program that distributes free books to children worldwide. Her philanthropy and connection with her fans have cemented her image as an approachable and generous figure.

Dolly Parton remains a symbol of perseverance, talent and authenticity, whose music and personal life continue to inspire generations.