Risk of floods and tornadoes in California: 'Go to an interior room and the lowest floor of a sturdy building'

Published by Santiago Ospital 14 de octubre, 2025

California faces forecasts of flooding and tornadoes Tuesday. Affected will be the central and, especially, southern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In its first forecast of the day, the NWS said the rainfall could cause “localized flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and low-lying areas being the most vulnerable.”

From its Los Angeles office, the NWS advised residents to shelter indoors and stay away from windows due to the tornado risk. “Go to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” the agency wrote, accompanying the warning with a map showing areas where heavy rain and tornadoes could occur.

The same warned Monday afternoon of the first showers. "Rain from the low to the north is starting to move into San Luis Obispo Co," they noted. "This is the very beginning, so expecting quite a bit more rain as we move into tonight and Tues AM."

California authorities issued evacuation orders, which can be viewed online. "Law enforcement personnel are in the field making door to door contact to notify these specific properties," they said. "Please follow all directions from field emergency responders throughout the duration of this event."

Risk in burned areas



“The flooding may include debris flows in or near recently burned areas,” the NWS warned. Evacuation orders have been issued for several of those areas.

"Anyone in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice," alerted from Los Angeles County. "Gather loved ones, pets, documents, medications, and other important supplies before the storm arrives. Those who need more time evacuating should consider leaving now."

The alerts cover areas affected by the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, as well as the Hurst Fire and Sunset Fire.

Tornado warning



NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center indicated that the tornado risk is at its lowest level—1 out of 5. However, experts urged residents to remain vigilant.

"Remain alert for a possible tornado!" the NWS office in Oxnard warned Tuesday. "Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms," it added, before advising:

"Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure."