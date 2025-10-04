Supreme Court clears the way for Trump Administration to remove TPS for Venezuelans

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de octubre, 2025

The Supreme Court again cleared the way for President Donald Trump's administration to withdraw the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan immigrants residing in the country.

The decision, adopted in a 6-3 vote, contradicts lower court judges who had deemed illegal the attempt to end these legal protections during previous administrations.

It is the second time in five months that the top court has given the green light, through its emergency docket, to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to move forward with the program's cancellation. TPS was conceived in 1990 by Congress to prevent deportations to countries affected by natural disasters, internal conflicts, or humanitarian crises. In the case of Venezuela, the measure allowed some 600,000 people to reside and work legally in the U.S., following the economic and political deterioration of that country under the dictatorial and socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The Supreme Court ruling, in this case, will directly affect 300,000 Venezuelans. The rest were already affected in a previous measure.

Former President Joe Biden had extended the benefit until October 2026 before leaving office, but the current White House has sought to reverse that decision. Federal Judge Edward Chen had blocked the process by considering that the Department of Homeland Security acted with "unprecedented haste" and with the premeditated purpose of accelerating the definitive cancellation of TPS. However, the Supreme Court vacated its ruling.

The court's order was brief and did not include further detailed explanations, merely noting that the circumstances were similar to those in May, when a preliminary injunction protecting another 350,000 Venezuelans with TPS was also revoked.

Progressive Supreme Court justices expressed dissent with the more conservative majority. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a solo written opinion, sharply criticized her colleagues for "wordlessly" endorsing the federal government and dismissing the lower justices' analysis. As he warned, with this decision the Trump Administration is empowered "to disrupt as many lives as possible, as quickly as possible."

The ruling marks a victory for President Trump and is a further step in the strategy of rolling back immigration protection programs that have allowed immigrants to remain in the country. TPS is granted in 18-month periods, and its continuation depends on the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security.

With this pronouncement by the Supreme Court, Venezuelans covered until now by TPS are once again exposed to deportation proceedings in the midst of a very complex political and legal context, especially due to the difficult humanitarian and political conditions that still persist in Venezuela under the Maduro regime.