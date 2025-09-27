The Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of its order to end birthright citizenship

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de septiembre, 2025

The Administration of President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court on Friday to review the constitutionality of the Republican president's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. Trump's executive order, which was officially issued on the first day of his return to the White House on Jan. 20, instructs all agencies to deny recognition of citizenship to children who were born in the country and do not have at least one parent who is a lawful permanent resident or U.S. citizen.

According toreported CNN, the conservative administration told the court in its appeal that the notion that any person born in the country can receive citizenship, which is legally upheld by the 14th Amendment, was not only "wrong" but also ended up becoming "pervasive, with destructive consequences."

As revealed by CNN, Attorney General D. John Sauer, who is the chief appellate counsel for the Trump Administration, pointed out in his appeal, "The lower court’s decisions invalidated a policy of prime importance to the president and his administration in a manner that undermines our border security. Those decisions confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people."

The appeal has not gone on the record

Since Trump's executive order, two of several lower court rulings have prevented its implementation. In July, a San Francisco-based federal appeals court confirmed a Seattle judge's ruling that blocked the Trump administration's policy nationwide, in a case brought by several Democratic states. Earlier that month, a separate decision by a judge in New Hampshire barred enforcement of the president's order against any newborns affected by the policy in a class-action lawsuit that had been filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

As reported by CNN, the media outlet had the opportunity to review a copy of the appeal, and while it was able to determine that it was directed at the two aforementioned cases, it has not yet been filed with the Supreme Court. "The government has a compelling interest in ensuring that American citizenship – the privilege that allows us to choose our political leaders – is granted only to those who are lawfully entitled to it," the Trump Administration wrote in those appeals.